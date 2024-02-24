ICU Medical (ICUI) Price Target Increased by 6.19% to 122.40

The average one-year price target for ICU Medical (NasdaqGS:ICUI) has been revised to 122.40 / share. This is an increase of 6.19% from the prior estimate of 115.26 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 111.10 to a high of 140.70 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 18.16% from the latest reported closing price of 103.59 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 616 funds or institutions reporting positions in ICU Medical. This is an increase of 35 owner(s) or 6.02% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ICUI is 0.13%, a decrease of 31.13%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.17% to 28,632K shares. The put/call ratio of ICUI is 0.40, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Janus Henderson Group holds 2,618K shares representing 10.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,525K shares, representing an increase of 3.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ICUI by 74.09% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,575K shares representing 6.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,588K shares, representing a decrease of 0.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ICUI by 88.86% over the last quarter.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 1,472K shares representing 6.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,015K shares, representing an increase of 31.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ICUI by 7.08% over the last quarter.

JAENX - Janus Henderson Enterprise Fund Class T holds 1,231K shares representing 5.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,235K shares, representing a decrease of 0.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ICUI by 31.30% over the last quarter.

UBVLX - Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund Class L holds 829K shares representing 3.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 524K shares, representing an increase of 36.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ICUI by 8.30% over the last quarter.

ICU Medical Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

ICU Medical, Inc. develops, manufactures and sells innovative medical products used in infusion therapy and critical care applications. ICU Medical's product portfolio includes IV smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed system transfer devices for hazardous drugs, sterile IV solutions, cardiac monitoring systems, along with pain management and safety software technology designed to help meet clinical, safety and workflow goals. ICU Medical is headquartered in San Clemente, California.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.