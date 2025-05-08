Stocks
ICUI

ICU MEDICAL Earnings Results: $ICUI Reports Quarterly Earnings

May 08, 2025 — 06:51 pm EDT

ICU MEDICAL ($ICUI) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported earnings of $1.72 per share, beating estimates of $1.31 by $0.41. The company also reported revenue of $599,490,000, beating estimates of $581,522,400 by $17,967,600.

ICU MEDICAL Insider Trading Activity

ICU MEDICAL insiders have traded $ICUI stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ICUI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • VIVEK JAIN (Chairman and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 13,373 shares for an estimated $2,168,408.
  • CHRISTIAN B. VOIGTLANDER (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 11,111 shares for an estimated $1,785,853.
  • DANIEL WOOLSON (VP, GM-Infusion Capital) sold 2,241 shares for an estimated $350,158
  • DAVID C. GREENBERG sold 972 shares for an estimated $153,683

ICU MEDICAL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 126 institutional investors add shares of ICU MEDICAL stock to their portfolio, and 145 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 792,122 shares (-84.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $122,913,570
  • FMR LLC added 371,842 shares (+357.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $57,698,723
  • MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 315,199 shares (+58.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $48,909,428
  • CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 261,831 shares (-40.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $40,628,316
  • MACQUARIE GROUP LTD added 229,048 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $35,541,378
  • MANUFACTURERS LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY, THE removed 122,786 shares (-91.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $19,052,703
  • BLACKROCK, INC. removed 108,488 shares (-2.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $15,064,643

ICU MEDICAL Government Contracts

We have seen $265,843 of award payments to $ICUI over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

ICU MEDICAL Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ICUI in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Raymond James issued a "Strong Buy" rating on 03/12/2025

Stocks mentioned

