ICU MEDICAL Earnings Results: $ICUI Reports Quarterly Earnings

ICU MEDICAL ($ICUI) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported earnings of $1.72 per share, beating estimates of $1.31 by $0.41. The company also reported revenue of $599,490,000, beating estimates of $581,522,400 by $17,967,600.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $ICUI stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

ICU MEDICAL Insider Trading Activity

ICU MEDICAL insiders have traded $ICUI stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ICUI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

VIVEK JAIN (Chairman and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 13,373 shares for an estimated $2,168,408 .

. CHRISTIAN B. VOIGTLANDER (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 11,111 shares for an estimated $1,785,853 .

. DANIEL WOOLSON (VP, GM-Infusion Capital) sold 2,241 shares for an estimated $350,158

DAVID C. GREENBERG sold 972 shares for an estimated $153,683

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

ICU MEDICAL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 126 institutional investors add shares of ICU MEDICAL stock to their portfolio, and 145 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

ICU MEDICAL Government Contracts

We have seen $265,843 of award payments to $ICUI over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.

ICU MEDICAL Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ICUI in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Raymond James issued a "Strong Buy" rating on 03/12/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for ICU MEDICAL, check out Quiver Quantitative's $ICUI forecast page.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.