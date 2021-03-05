ICU Medical Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for ICUI

In trading on Friday, shares of ICU Medical Inc (Symbol: ICUI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $195.31, changing hands as low as $193.55 per share. ICU Medical Inc shares are currently trading down about 2.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ICUI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ICUI's low point in its 52 week range is $158.01 per share, with $236.505 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $193.60.

