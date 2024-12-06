ICTE, IGEO: 2 ETFs with Over 10% Upside Potential, According to Analysts

ETFs (exchange-traded funds) offer a diversified way to invest in several securities, such as stocks, bonds, or commodities. They often have lower expense ratios compared to traditional mutual funds, making them a cost-effective way to invest. Today, we have shortlisted two ETFs – Invesco S&P/TSX Composite ESG Tilt Index ETF (TSE:ICTE) and IA Clarington Loomis Global Equity Opportunities Fund Series ETF (TSE:IGEO) – with more than 10% upside potential projected by analysts over the next twelve months.

Let’s take a deeper look at these two ETFs.

Invesco S&P/TSX Composite ESG Tilt Index ETF Trust Units

The ICTE ETF aims for long-term capital appreciation and tracks the S&P/TSX Composite ESG Tilt index. This index measures the performance of Canadian companies that meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria.

The ETF has C$1.16 million in assets under management (AUM), with the top 10 holdings contributing 44.5% of the portfolio. Importantly, the ETF has a low expense ratio of 0.18%. Also, the ICTE ETF has returned 24% so far in 2024.

Overall, the ICTE ETF has a Moderate Buy consensus rating. Of the 198 stocks held, 162 have Buys, 35 have a Hold rating, and one has a Sell rating. At C$25.66, the average ICTE ETF price target implies a 10.85% upside potential.

IA Clarington Loomis Global Equity Opportunities Fund Series ETF Trust Units

The IGEO ETF seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. It invests in a diversified portfolio of global equities, reducing exposure to specific country or sector risks. It must be noted that the fund can invest in a variety of asset classes, including stocks, bonds, and other securities, to generate returns.

The top 10 holdings of the IGEO ETF account for 41.5% of its total portfolio. Over the past three months, IGEO ETF has generated a return of 30.13%.

On TipRanks, IGEO has a Hold consensus rating based on 27 Buys and 10 Holds assigned in the last three months. At C$16.55, the average IGEO ETF price target implies 11.2% upside potential.

Concluding Thoughts

ETFs are a low-cost, diversified, and transparent way to participate in the market. Investors looking for potential ETF recommendations could consider IGEO and ICTE due to the upside potential expected by analysts.

Disclosure

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.