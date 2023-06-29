News & Insights

World Markets

ICRC says 125 detained Sudanese soldiers released

Credit: REUTERS/UMIT BEKTAS

June 29, 2023 — 03:57 am EDT

Written by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber for Reuters ->

GENEVA, June 29 (Reuters) - The International Committee of the Red Cross said on Thursday it had facilitated the release of 125 Sudanese soldiers held by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), a paramilitary group that has been fighting Sudanese forces since April.

The soldiers' release, which occurred on Wednesday, followed a request by the parties to the conflict, ICRC said.

"We stand ready to act as a neutral intermediary for the release of detainees from all side to the conflict whenever requested," Jean-Christophe Sandoz, ICRC's head of delegation in Sudan, said in a statement.

War between Sudan's army and the RSF has caused a major humanitarian crisis and displaced nearly 2.8 million people, of which almost 650,000 have fled to neighbouring countries.

(Reporting by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; Editing by Toby Chopra)

((gabrielle.tetrault-farber@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.