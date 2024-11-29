ICP Ltd. Holds Annual General Meeting Smoothly

ICP Ltd. (SG:5I4) has released an update.

ICP Ltd. conducted its Annual General Meeting with Chairman Mr. Tan Kok Hiang presiding, confirming a quorum and introducing key company representatives. The meeting proceeded without any pre-submitted questions from shareholders, covering the company’s annual report and share purchase mandate renewal.

