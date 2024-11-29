News & Insights

Stocks

ICP Ltd. Holds Annual General Meeting Smoothly

November 29, 2024 — 04:43 am EST

Written by TipRanks Singapore Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

ICP Ltd. (SG:5I4) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

ICP Ltd. conducted its Annual General Meeting with Chairman Mr. Tan Kok Hiang presiding, confirming a quorum and introducing key company representatives. The meeting proceeded without any pre-submitted questions from shareholders, covering the company’s annual report and share purchase mandate renewal.

For further insights into SG:5I4 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.