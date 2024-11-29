ICP Ltd. Holds Annual General Meeting Smoothly

ICP Ltd. (SG:5I4) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
ICP Ltd. conducted its Annual General Meeting with Chairman Mr. Tan Kok Hiang presiding, confirming a quorum and introducing key company representatives. The meeting proceeded without any pre-submitted questions from shareholders, covering the company’s annual report and share purchase mandate renewal.
For further insights into SG:5I4 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- ZMI, TBAL: 2 Canadian Balanced ETFs to Shield Your Returns
- Class Action Lawsuit Against Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA)
- 3 Penny Stocks to Watch Now, 11/29/24
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.