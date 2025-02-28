ICOW Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of the ICOW ETF (Symbol: ICOW) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $30.78, changing hands as low as $30.58 per share. ICOW shares are currently trading off about 0.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ICOW shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ICOW's low point in its 52 week range is $28.50 per share, with $33.14 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $30.70.

