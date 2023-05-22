Icosavax Reports Positive Results From Phase 1 Trial Of IVX-A12 Against RSV & HMPV In Older Adults

(RTTNews) - Icosavax Inc. (ICVX) announced positive interim results from its Phase 1 clinical trial of IVX-A12 against respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and human metapneumovirus (hMPV) in older adults.

The interim data from Phase 1 trial showed that IVX-A12 was generally well tolerated and elicited a robust response against both RSV and hMPV in older adults, with no evidence of immune interference.

IVX-A12 is comprised of IVX-121, Icosavax's RSV prefusion F protein VLP vaccine candidate, and IVX-241, Icosavax's hMPV prefusion F protein VLP vaccine candidate.

Icosavax plans to initiate a Phase 2 trial for IVX-A12 in RSV and hMPV in mid-2023. The company plans to evaluate two formulations of IVX-A12 in this next clinical trial.

As separately announced, Icosavax has priced a $67.8 million registered direct offering with select healthcare investors. The company now expects its cash balance to be sufficient to fund operations into the second-half of 2025.

ICVX closed Monday regular trading at $7.87 down $0.29 or 3.55%. But in the after-hours trade, the stock up $0.78 or 9.91%.

