News & Insights

Markets
ICVX

Icosavax Reports Positive Results From Phase 1 Trial Of IVX-A12 Against RSV & HMPV In Older Adults

May 22, 2023 — 11:25 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Icosavax Inc. (ICVX) announced positive interim results from its Phase 1 clinical trial of IVX-A12 against respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and human metapneumovirus (hMPV) in older adults.

The interim data from Phase 1 trial showed that IVX-A12 was generally well tolerated and elicited a robust response against both RSV and hMPV in older adults, with no evidence of immune interference.

IVX-A12 is comprised of IVX-121, Icosavax's RSV prefusion F protein VLP vaccine candidate, and IVX-241, Icosavax's hMPV prefusion F protein VLP vaccine candidate.

Icosavax plans to initiate a Phase 2 trial for IVX-A12 in RSV and hMPV in mid-2023. The company plans to evaluate two formulations of IVX-A12 in this next clinical trial.

As separately announced, Icosavax has priced a $67.8 million registered direct offering with select healthcare investors. The company now expects its cash balance to be sufficient to fund operations into the second-half of 2025.

ICVX closed Monday regular trading at $7.87 down $0.29 or 3.55%. But in the after-hours trade, the stock up $0.78 or 9.91%.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ICVX

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.