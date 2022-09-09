Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX) investors are sitting on a loss of 88% if they invested a year ago

The art and science of stock market investing requires a tolerance for losing money on some of the shares you buy. But serious investors should think long and hard about avoiding extreme losses. We wouldn't blame Icosavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICVX) shareholders if they were still in shock after the stock dropped like a lead balloon, down 88% in just one year. That'd be enough to make even the strongest stomachs churn. Icosavax hasn't been listed for long, so although we're wary of recent listings that perform poorly, it may still prove itself with time. More recently, the share price has dropped a further 42% in a month. This could be related to the recent financial results - you can catch up on the most recent data by reading our company report. While a drop like that is definitely a body blow, money isn't as important as health and happiness.

Now let's have a look at the company's fundamentals, and see if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

Given that Icosavax didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

In just one year Icosavax saw its revenue fall by 19%. That's not what investors generally want to see. The market obviously agrees, since the share price tanked 88%. Holders should not lose the lesson: loss making companies should grow revenue. But markets do over-react, so there opportunity for investors who are willing to take the time to dig deeper and understand the business.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image). NasdaqGS:ICVX Earnings and Revenue Growth September 9th 2022

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. This free report showing analyst forecasts should help you form a view on Icosavax

A Different Perspective

We doubt Icosavax shareholders are happy with the loss of 88% over twelve months. That falls short of the market, which lost 16%. That's disappointing, but it's worth keeping in mind that the market-wide selling wouldn't have helped. The share price decline has continued throughout the most recent three months, down 26%, suggesting an absence of enthusiasm from investors. Basically, most investors should be wary of buying into a poor-performing stock, unless the business itself has clearly improved. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For example, we've discovered 5 warning signs for Icosavax (2 are significant!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

