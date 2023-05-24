Icosavax (ICVX) Up on Positive VLP Vaccine Candidate Data

Icosavax ICVX announced positive interim data from its early-stage study of IVX-A12 for a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and human metapneumovirus (hMPV) vaccine in older adults. Shares of the company surged almost 25% following the news.

Icosavax shares went up 23.7% year to date against the industry’s 6.2% decline.



ICVX specializes in vaccine development using an innovative technology called virus-like particles (VLP). The phase I study is focused on evaluating the safety and effectiveness of IVX-A12 at different dosage levels and ratios of vaccine components.

The candidate is a combination vaccine, made up of IVX-121 and IVX-241, targeting RSV and hMPV, respectively.

The initial findings from the phase I study demonstrated robust immune responses in older adults, lasting up to 28 days post vaccination. The study involved 140 healthy individuals aged between 60 and 75 years.

IVX-A12 was well tolerated by all dosage groups, with only mild or moderate adverse events reported. The candidate received a Fast Track designation from the FDA in February 2023.

Previous studies showed that using prefusion F antigens, a specific type of protein, for RSV vaccines can offer significant protection against pneumonia. Icosavax believes that its VLP technology, combined with the prefusion F antigens for both hMPV and RSV, could provide substantial protection against the leading causes of the disease.

Based on the promising interim results, ICVX is determined to advance IVX-A12 quickly. The company plans to move into a phase II study in mid-2023, specifically focusing on older adults. It also intends to conduct a human challenge clinical study to further evaluate the preventive capabilities of IVX-A12 against hMPV.

By leveraging its innovative VLP technology, Icosavax aims to develop a pan-respiratory vaccine that offers comprehensive protection against these life-threatening illnesses.

The company also announced a $67.8 million direct offering of common stock. The offering involves buying ICVX shares at $8.10 per unit and is expected to close by May 25, 2023.

The company has other developmental candidates for influenza and severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2).

