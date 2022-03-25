Icosavax Announces Lower-than-expected Interim Phase 1/2 Data For COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate

(RTTNews) - Icosavax Inc. (ICVX) announced lower-than-expected interim phase 1/2 data for IVX-411 against SARS-CoV-2. IVX-411 is a virus-like particle or VLP vaccine candidate displaying the SARS-CoV-2 receptor-binding domain.

In Friday regular trade, ICVX was trading at $6.75 down $5.69 or 45.74%.

The company noted that immunologic response observed in both SARS-CoV-2 naive and previously vaccinated subjects, but lower than expected and inconsistent with known data on company's platform and VLP technology.

The company said it plans to investigate the potential causes of the discordant clinical results, including manufacture, shipment, and administration of the product.

With regard to lead program in respiratory syncytial virus, the company looks forward to sharing topline, interim data for IVX-121 in the second-quarter of 2022, with the Phase 1 initiation of our first combination vaccine candidate, IVX-A12 against RSV and human metapneumovirus (hMPV), anticipated in the second-half of 2022.

