iCoreConnect reports Q3 revenue $2.788M vs $2M last year

November 21, 2024 — 08:41 am EST

For the nine months ending September 30, 2024, total revenue grew by 51% to $8,599,262, compared to $5,701,372 for the same period of 2023. Quarterly revenue rose 39% to $2,787,999 from $2,004,853 for the comparable three-month period.

