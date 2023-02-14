ICONIQ Strategic Partners III Now Owns 24.30% of Braze Inc - (BRZE)

Fintel reports that ICONIQ Strategic Partners III has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 15.55MM shares of Braze Inc - Class A (BRZE). This represents 24.3% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 14.09MM shares and 67.20% of the company, an increase in shares of 10.39% and a decrease in total ownership of 42.90% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 27.69% Upside

As of February 13, 2023, the average one-year price target for Braze Inc - is $40.72. The forecasts range from a low of $30.30 to a high of $52.50. The average price target represents an increase of 27.69% from its latest reported closing price of $31.89.

The projected annual revenue for Braze Inc - is $356MM, an increase of 8.90%. The projected annual EPS is -$0.79.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 175 funds or institutions reporting positions in Braze Inc -. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 4.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BRZE is 0.77%, a decrease of 13.33%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 16.38% to 45,756K shares. The put/call ratio of BRZE is 0.72, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

ICONIQ Capital holds 8,670K shares representing 9.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,669K shares, representing an increase of 0.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BRZE by 99.97% over the last quarter.

Battery Management holds 5,279K shares representing 5.52% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Cadian Capital Management holds 5,176K shares representing 5.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,623K shares, representing an increase of 10.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BRZE by 99.89% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 2,506K shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 847K shares, representing an increase of 66.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BRZE by 64.31% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 1,987K shares representing 2.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,838K shares, representing an increase of 7.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BRZE by 10.15% over the last quarter.

Braze Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Braze is a leading comprehensive customer engagement platform that powers interactions between consumers and brands they love. With Braze, global brands can ingest and process customer data in real time, orchestrate and optimize contextually relevant, cross-channel marketing campaigns and continuously evolve their customer engagement strategies. Braze has been recognized as one of Fortune's 2021 Best Workplaces in New York, Fortune's 2021 Best Workplace for Millennials, and 2021 UK Best Workplaces for Women by Great Place to Work. The company is headquartered in New York with offices in Austin, Berlin, Chicago, London, San Francisco, Singapore, and Tokyo. Braze uses its Investor website as a means of disclosing material non-public information, announcing upcoming investor conferences and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, you should monitor its investor relations website in addition to following its press releases, SEC filings and public conference calls and webcasts.

