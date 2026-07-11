ICONIQ Buys Another 610,000 Netskope Shares. What Does This Multi-Million-Dollar Buy Mean for Investors?

Key Points

William J.G. Griffith deployed ~$7.2 million to acquire ~610,000 shares at a weighted average price of $11.82 per share on July 8, 2026.

The purchase increased the director's total equity holdings by 0.92%, with no shares currently held directly.

The transaction was executed indirectly through ICONIQ Strategic Partners VIII Holdings, L.P., and involves shared beneficial ownership across several ICONIQ Strategic Partners entities, including VI, VI-B, VI Co-Invest (Series NS), II, II-B, and II Co-Invest (Series NS).

This capital deployment occurred as the stock closed at $11.92 on the transaction date and follows a reported market price of $12.42 as of the July 9, 2026 market close.

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William J.G. Griffith, a Director at Netskope, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTSK), reported an indirect purchase of ~610,000 shares of Class A Common Stock for ~$7.2 million on July 8, 2026. SEC Form 4 filing.

Company snapshot

Sector: Technology

Industry: Software - Services

Market Capitalization: $5.0 billion

TTM Revenue: $752.9 million

TTM Net Income: -$716.6 million

Netskope is a leading cloud security provider, offering clients a comprehensive, unified platform known as Netskope One. This integrated solution is meticulously engineered to ensure robust data protection, facilitate secure access, and deliver extensive visibility across various applications, web activity, and cloud services.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Transaction value ~$7.2 million Shares purchased ~610,000 Post-transaction shares (directly held) 0 Post-transaction shares (indirectly held) ~66.9 million Post-transaction value $797.18 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($11.82); post-transaction value based on July 8 market close ($11.92).

Key questions

How significant was this acquisition relative to the director's existing position?

The purchase of ~610,000 shares represents a 0.92% increase in William J.G. Griffith's total indirect position, bringing the aggregate holdings managed through various ICONIQ entities to ~66.9 million shares.

The purchase of ~610,000 shares represents a 0.92% increase in William J.G. Griffith's total indirect position, bringing the aggregate holdings managed through various ICONIQ entities to ~66.9 million shares. At what price level did the insider deploy capital?

Shares were acquired at a weighted-average price of $11.82, reflecting a slight discount to the $11.92 market close on the transaction date of July 8, 2026.

Shares were acquired at a weighted-average price of $11.82, reflecting a slight discount to the $11.92 market close on the transaction date of July 8, 2026. What is the director's total beneficial ownership following this transaction?

The director maintains total beneficial ownership of ~66.9 million shares, held entirely through indirect entities, while also holding 16,778 derivative securities directly.

The director maintains total beneficial ownership of ~66.9 million shares, held entirely through indirect entities, while also holding 16,778 derivative securities directly. Which specific entities are involved in the director's indirect ownership?

The holdings are distributed across ICONIQ Strategic Partners VIII Holdings, L.P., ICONIQ Strategic Partners VI, L.P., ICONIQ Strategic Partners VI-B, L.P., ICONIQ Strategic Partners VI Co-Invest, L.P. (Series NS), ICONIQ Strategic Partners II, L.P., ICONIQ Strategic Partners II-B, L.P., and ICONIQ Strategic Partners II Co-Invest, L.P. (Series NS).

Company Overview

Metric Value Share Price (as of market close 2026-07-09) $12.42 Market Capitalization $5.0 billion Revenue (TTM) $752.9 million Net Income (TTM) -$716.6 million

Company Snapshot

Netskope, Inc. develops and delivers Netskope One, a unified cloud security platform that provides comprehensive data protection, secure access, threat prevention, and networking capabilities across cloud applications and web services.

The company operates a subscription-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) business model, generating recurring revenue from enterprise customers through platform licensing and support services.

Netskope serves large enterprises and mid-market organizations that require integrated cloud security solutions to protect data and ensure secure access across modern cloud-native environments.

Netskope is a leading cloud security provider with a market capitalization of $5.0 billion and TTM revenue of $752.9 million, serving a growing market of enterprises transitioning to cloud-first architectures. The company's Netskope One platform consolidates multiple security functions into a single, integrated solution, providing competitive differentiation through comprehensive visibility and protection across cloud services and web activity. As a pure-play cloud security vendor, Netskope is positioned to benefit from sustained enterprise investment in cloud infrastructure security and data protection initiatives.

What this transaction means for investors

There are many reasons an insider may sell shares of a company, some of which have nothing to do with their opinion of the stock’s direction.

There is only one reason an insider buys stock: they believe the price will rise.

Based on that alone, Griffith’s purchase is bullish for Netskope stock, especially since studies show that insider purchases predict a share price gain in the next 30 days more often than not.

Netskope just went public in September 2025 at a share price of $19. That the shares are significantly lower nearly a year later is typical of stocks post-IPO: they often need time to find their legs in the market as long-term investors gain comfort with the business and come in to accumulate more shares. ICONIQ has backed Netskope for years, and the fact that Griffith is buying shows the firm continues to believe in the business’s long-term viability and its share price.

There’s reason to believe that: in its first-quarter fiscal 2027, reported at the start of June, Netskope sales rose 28% to $202 million, beating prior guidance from management. That tracks with expectations for a stronger year for Netskope.

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Brendan Coffey has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.