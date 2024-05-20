Iconic chain Red Lobster files for bankruptcy

After several restaurant closures, the iconic seafood chain Red Lobster has gone to the wall.

The Middle District of Florida heard the company, Red Lobster Management LLC’s Chapter 11 plea, signaling a worrying patch for such an established institution.

Red Lobster files for bankruptcy

Red Lobster has taken a significant step, opting to sell the company’s assets and drastically reduce the number of its locations.

The restaurant chain will sell the company to an entity formed and controlled by its existing term lenders. The company hopes this will keep jobs and the established brand going after the reduction in physical restaurant spaces.

Jonathan Tibus, the Company’s CEO, said, “This restructuring is the best path forward for Red Lobster. It allows us to address several financial and operational challenges, emerge stronger, and re-focused on our growth. The support we’ve received from our lenders and vendors will help ensure we can complete the sale process quickly and efficiently while remaining focused on our employees and guests.”

Several American restaurants have been facing significant struggles since early 2024. We reported that consumer confidence is low, with most Americans choosing the best-priced restaurants and those favorable to their wallets when eating out.

According to previous indicators, if the Consumer Confidence Index registered below 80, this highlights those Americans who are keeping a keen eye on the price of food and energy.

“Average 12-month inflation expectations remained stable at 5.3 percent despite concerns about food and energy prices. Consumers’ Perceived Likelihood of a US Recession over the Next 12 Months rose slightly in April but is still well below the May 2023 peak.”

Further adding to consumer caution is the delay in a cap on credit card fees. This maximum charge will be in the minds of U.S. families who are waiting for the biggest credit card case to close.

As we reported, the central banks involved in the case stalled efforts to lower credit card fees to a maximum of $8. The legislation took a blow when the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPS) came out of federal court in the Northern District of Texas with further stagnation on the legislation being enacted.

Red Lobster might be one of many chains having to reduce headcount and ensure their doors can continue trading amid cautious American spending habits in 2024.

