Icon to buy contract research organization PRA Health Sciences in $12 bln deal

Feb 24 (Reuters) - Outsourced drug and device developer Icon ICLR.O said on Wednesday it will acquire contract research organization PRA Health Sciences Inc PRAH.O in a cash-and-stock transaction valued at about $12 billion.

(Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

