ICON Public Limited (ICLR) Price Target Increased by 11.84% to 351.27

The average one-year price target for ICON Public Limited (NasdaqGS:ICLR) has been revised to 351.27 / share. This is an increase of 11.84% from the prior estimate of 314.09 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 287.85 to a high of 404.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 11.81% from the latest reported closing price of 314.18 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 791 funds or institutions reporting positions in ICON Public Limited. This is an increase of 74 owner(s) or 10.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ICLR is 0.46%, a decrease of 1.13%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.17% to 88,398K shares. The put/call ratio of ICLR is 1.17, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wcm Investment Management holds 6,870K shares representing 8.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,595K shares, representing a decrease of 10.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ICLR by 1.13% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 5,533K shares representing 6.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,058K shares, representing a decrease of 9.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ICLR by 85.08% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 3,427K shares representing 4.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,352K shares, representing an increase of 2.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ICLR by 84.25% over the last quarter.

WCMIX - WCM Focused International Growth Fund Institutional Class holds 2,888K shares representing 3.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,211K shares, representing an increase of 23.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ICLR by 41.75% over the last quarter.

Lazard Asset Management holds 2,761K shares representing 3.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,046K shares, representing a decrease of 10.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ICLR by 3.07% over the last quarter.

Icon Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

ICON plc is a global provider of outsourced drug and device development and commercialisation services to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device and government and public health organisations. The company specialises in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development - from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies. With headquarters in Dublin, Ireland, ICON employed approximately 15,730 employees in 93 locations in 41 countries as at December 31, 2020.

