Icon price target lowered to $285 from $369 at TD Cowen

TD Cowen analyst Charles Rhyee lowered the firm’s price target on Icon (ICLR) to $285 from $369 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm views the selloff as overdone but they think the issues they are facing are time-bound rather than long-term structural issues.

