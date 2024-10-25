Icon price target lowered to $249 from $340 at Baird

Baird lowered the firm’s price target on Icon (ICLR) to $249 from $340 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares. The firm updated its model following earnings as the CRO sector is repeatedly proving incapable of seeing even the current quarter, let alone the year ahead.

