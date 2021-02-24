Icon Plc to buy rival PRA Health Sciences in $12 bln deal

Adds details on deal value, premium

Feb 24 (Reuters) - Contract research organization Icon Plc ICLR.O said on Wednesday it will acquire rival PRA Health Sciences Inc PRAH.O in a cash-and-stock transaction valued at about $12 billion.

Icon will pay about $166 per PRA share, a premium of 30% to PRA's closing price on Tuesday.

The transaction brings together two organizations that focus on quality and efficient clinical trial execution from Phase 1 to post-approval studies, Icon said.

