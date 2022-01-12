Markets
ICLR

ICON Plc Projects FY22 Revenue Growth Of 43-46% - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - ICON plc, (ICLR) said, for the full year 2022, revenue is expected to be in the range of $7.77 - $8.05 billion, representing growth of 43 - 46% and adjusted earnings per share in the range of $11.55 - $11.95, growth of 21 - 23%.

CEO Steve Cutler said, "ICON is well positioned to lead the market as the healthcare intelligence partner of choice in clinical development.We saw strong demand from customers that resulted in a trailing twelve month book to bill of 1.3x and total backlog of $18.6 billion at the end of the third quarter 2021."

For 2021, the company reaffirmed its current guidance of revenue in the range of $5.43 - $5.53 billion and adjusted earnings per share in the range of $9.55 - $9.75.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ICLR

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular