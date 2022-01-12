ICON Plc Projects FY22 Revenue Growth Of 43-46% - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - ICON plc, (ICLR) said, for the full year 2022, revenue is expected to be in the range of $7.77 - $8.05 billion, representing growth of 43 - 46% and adjusted earnings per share in the range of $11.55 - $11.95, growth of 21 - 23%.

CEO Steve Cutler said, "ICON is well positioned to lead the market as the healthcare intelligence partner of choice in clinical development.We saw strong demand from customers that resulted in a trailing twelve month book to bill of 1.3x and total backlog of $18.6 billion at the end of the third quarter 2021."

For 2021, the company reaffirmed its current guidance of revenue in the range of $5.43 - $5.53 billion and adjusted earnings per share in the range of $9.55 - $9.75.

