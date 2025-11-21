Icon PLC (ICLR) Down 12.2% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound?

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Icon PLC (ICLR). Shares have lost about 12.2% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Icon PLC due for a breakout? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.

ICLR Q3 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates

ICON plc posted third-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings per share of $3.31, down 1.2% from the year-ago period’s reported figure. However, the metric surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.9%.

The company reported GAAP EPS of 3 cents compared with $2.36 a year ago.

ICLR’s Q3 Revenues

Total revenues increased 0.6% year over year to $2.04 billion. The figure was down 1% on a constant-currency (CER) basis. The metric surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3%.

Gross business wins in the quarter amounted to $2.30 billion, and cancellations totaled $901 million. This resulted in net business wins of $2.09 billion and a book-to-bill of 1.02.

Updated ICLR’s 2025 Guidance

The company updated its full-year 2025 guidance, now expecting revenues in the band of $8.05-$8.10 billion (earlier $7.85-$8.15 billion). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the metric is currently pegged at $8.07 billion.

Adjusted EPS for the year is anticipated to be in the range of $13.00-$13.20 (earlier $13.00-$14.00). Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ICON’s earnings is pegged at $13.09 per share.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

In the past month, investors have witnessed a downward trend in estimates revision.

The consensus estimate has shifted -5.2% due to these changes.

VGM Scores

At this time, Icon PLC has a average Growth Score of C, a score with the same score on the momentum front. Charting a somewhat similar path, the stock has a score of B on the value side, putting it in the top 40% for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of B. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been broadly trending downward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions indicates a downward shift. It's no surprise Icon PLC has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). We expect a below average return from the stock in the next few months.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the coming year. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +112%, +171%, +209% and +232%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

ICON PLC (ICLR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.