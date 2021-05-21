ICON (NASDAQ:ICLR) Has A Rock Solid Balance Sheet

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. Importantly, ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:ICLR) does carry debt. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does ICON Carry?

The chart below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that ICON had US$348.6m in debt in March 2021; about the same as the year before. However, it does have US$944.2m in cash offsetting this, leading to net cash of US$595.6m.

How Strong Is ICON's Balance Sheet?

NasdaqGS:ICLR Debt to Equity History May 21st 2021

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that ICON had liabilities of US$1.08b due within 12 months and liabilities of US$452.2m due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$944.2m and US$1.14b worth of receivables due within a year. So it actually has US$549.4m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This surplus suggests that ICON has a conservative balance sheet, and could probably eliminate its debt without much difficulty. Succinctly put, ICON boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

While ICON doesn't seem to have gained much on the EBIT line, at least earnings remain stable for now. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine ICON's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. ICON may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. During the last three years, ICON generated free cash flow amounting to a very robust 92% of its EBIT, more than we'd expect. That positions it well to pay down debt if desirable to do so.

Summing up

While we empathize with investors who find debt concerning, you should keep in mind that ICON has net cash of US$595.6m, as well as more liquid assets than liabilities. The cherry on top was that in converted 92% of that EBIT to free cash flow, bringing in US$489m. So we don't think ICON's use of debt is risky. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. For example - ICON has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

