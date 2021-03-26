Icon (ICLR) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of Icon plc (Symbol: ICLR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $189.83, changing hands as high as $191.00 per share. Icon plc shares are currently trading up about 3.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ICLR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ICLR's low point in its 52 week range is $127 per share, with $223.62 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $190.72.

