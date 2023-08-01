Icon (ICLR) Price Target Increased by 10.78% to 283.27

The average one-year price target for Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) has been revised to 283.27 / share. This is an increase of 10.78% from the prior estimate of 255.71 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 222.20 to a high of 315.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 12.67% from the latest reported closing price of 251.41 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 949 funds or institutions reporting positions in Icon. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 1.61% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ICLR is 0.67%, an increase of 0.20%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.80% to 97,642K shares. The put/call ratio of ICLR is 2.11, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 8,186K shares representing 9.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,119K shares, representing an increase of 0.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ICLR by 8.69% over the last quarter.

Wcm Investment Management holds 5,827K shares representing 7.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,789K shares, representing an increase of 0.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ICLR by 10.79% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 3,077K shares representing 3.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,106K shares, representing a decrease of 0.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ICLR by 57.21% over the last quarter.

Lazard Asset Management holds 2,978K shares representing 3.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,194K shares, representing a decrease of 7.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ICLR by 2.47% over the last quarter.

Ninety One UK holds 2,674K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,267K shares, representing an increase of 15.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ICLR by 29.47% over the last quarter.

Icon Background Information

ICON plc is a global provider of outsourced drug and device development and commercialisation services to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device and government and public health organisations. The company specialises in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development - from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies. With headquarters in Dublin, Ireland, ICON employed approximately 15,730 employees in 93 locations in 41 countries as at December 31, 2020.

