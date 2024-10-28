News & Insights

Icon Energy’s Strategic Move Amid Regulatory Changes

October 28, 2024 — 01:37 am EDT

Icon Energy Limited (AU:ICN) has released an update.

Icon Energy Limited has applied for a Production Lease over ATP 855 in response to new restrictions in the Lake Eyer Basin, a move accepted by the Queensland government. The company ended the quarter with a cash balance of $257,936 and has suspended directors’ fees as of October 2023. No exploration activities were reported during this period.

