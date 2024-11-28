Icon Energy Secures Strong Shareholder Support in AGM

Icon Energy Limited (AU:ICN) has released an update.

Icon Energy Limited successfully passed all resolutions during its 2024 Annual General Meeting, including the re-election of a director and the approval of share issuances. The results indicate strong shareholder support, with over 94% voting in favor across various propositions. This outcome sets a solid foundation for the company’s future strategic initiatives.

