Icon Energy to Host Virtual AGM in 2024

Icon Energy Limited (AU:ICN) has released an update.

Icon Energy Limited (ASX: ICN) has announced that its 2024 Annual General Meeting will be conducted exclusively online on November 29. The company has distributed the necessary meeting documents to shareholders and made them available on its website. This virtual meeting format allows shareholders to participate in real time, reflecting a modern approach to shareholder engagement.

For further insights into AU:ICN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.