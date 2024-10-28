News & Insights

Icon Energy to Host Virtual AGM in 2024

October 28, 2024 — 03:29 am EDT

Icon Energy Limited (AU:ICN) has released an update.

Icon Energy Limited (ASX: ICN) has announced that its 2024 Annual General Meeting will be conducted exclusively online on November 29. The company has distributed the necessary meeting documents to shareholders and made them available on its website. This virtual meeting format allows shareholders to participate in real time, reflecting a modern approach to shareholder engagement.

