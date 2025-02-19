News & Insights

ICON Earnings Results: $ICLR Reports Quarterly Earnings

February 19, 2025 — 05:51 pm EST

ICON ($ICLR) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported earnings of $3.43 per share, missing estimates of $3.48 by $0.05. The company also reported revenue of $2,041,100,000, missing estimates of $2,076,838,197 by $-35,738,197.

ICON Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 253 institutional investors add shares of ICON stock to their portfolio, and 467 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • BOSTON PARTNERS removed 1,653,122 shares (-72.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $346,676,214
  • RUANE, CUNNIFF & GOLDFARB L.P. added 1,265,540 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $265,396,393
  • WILLIAM BLAIR INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 1,257,039 shares (-99.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $263,613,648
  • WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 968,729 shares (-31.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $203,152,158
  • D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. added 950,740 shares (+574.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $199,379,685
  • BLACKROCK, INC. removed 888,838 shares (-77.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $186,398,216
  • FMR LLC removed 862,694 shares (-39.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $180,915,558

ICON Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $ICLR stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ICLR stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

