Icon Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for ICLR

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Icon plc (Symbol: ICLR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $187.84, changing hands as low as $185.00 per share. Icon plc shares are currently trading off about 7.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ICLR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ICLR's low point in its 52 week range is $104.275 per share, with $223.62 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $190.55.

