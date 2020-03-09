Icon Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for ICLR

In trading on Monday, shares of Icon plc (Symbol: ICLR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $156.08, changing hands as low as $150.90 per share. Icon plc shares are currently trading off about 3.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ICLR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ICLR's low point in its 52 week range is $128.52 per share, with $178.99 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $154.50.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.