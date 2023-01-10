Icon Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for ICLR

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Icon plc (Symbol: ICLR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $213.85, changing hands as high as $219.85 per share. Icon plc shares are currently trading up about 7.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ICLR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ICLR's low point in its 52 week range is $171.43 per share, with $297.42 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $216.04.

