ICON Anticipates Strong 2024 Financial Growth

May 30, 2024 — 09:01 am EDT

Icon (ICLR) has released an update.

ICON plc has raised its full-year 2024 earnings guidance, expecting an adjusted EPS increase of 15.3% to 19.2%, bolstered by a strong market environment and debt refinancing. The healthcare intelligence and clinical research giant confirms revenue forecasts, maintaining a 4.4% to 7.4% growth, as it hosts Investor Day to outline strategic initiatives aimed at long-term success.

