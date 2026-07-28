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ICON, Anthropic Sign Multi-Year Partnership Deal To Advance AI Capabilities, Stock Up In Pre-Market

July 28, 2026 — 08:58 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Tuesday, ICON Public Limited Company (ICLR) announced a multi-year collaboration with Anthropic to integrate Claude's AI capabilities across the clinical trial lifecycle, further advancing its AI platform Orbis.

Under this, the company will continuously work closely with Anthropic's Life Sciences research team to explore and apply cutting-edge technologies that can accelerate innovation across clinical development.

Additionally, ICON will deploy Claude Code for developers, Claude for knowledge teams, and Claude Science for scientific and clinical teams across the organization.

"By combining ICON's clinical development expertise, global delivery model and proprietary trial intelligence with Anthropic's frontier AI capabilities, we believe we can help sponsors make better decisions earlier, execute studies with greater precision and ultimately accelerate the delivery of medicines to patients," said ICON CEO Barry Balfe.

In the pre-market hours, ICON is trading at $177.69, up 5.28 percent on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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