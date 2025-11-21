Icom Launches New IC-M430 And MA-600TRBB At IBEX 2025 In US

(RTTNews) - Icom Inc. (6820.T), a Japanese wireless communication equipment manufacturer, Friday announced that it has unveiled VHF marine transceiver IC-M430 and the black box AIS transponder MA-600TRBB in the United States.

On the Tokyo Stock Exchange, the shares were trading 2.41% higher at 2,757 yen.

The new products were launched at the International Boatbuilders' Exhibition & Conference or IBEX 2025, North America's industry trade event.

The IC-M430/E is a compact radio for communication with essential features such as flush mount method and easy to upgrade, slimmer body and sleek design, built-in NMEA 2000 and NMEA 0183-HS connectivity.

It also includes features of built-in GPS (GNSS) receiver/antenna, color TFT LCD with wide viewing angle, 25 W RF output with Class D DSC, front/rear connection for hand microphone, three display modes (Day mode, Dark mode, and Night mode), and PA and Foghorn function.

Further, Black box AIS Transponder helps to broadcast and to navigate with confidence. The features comprise of Class B + AIS transponder with SOTDMA and 5 watts transmit power, silent mode to pause the AIS transmission. Black box AIS also consists of built-in antenna splitter to share a single VHF antenna with a marine radio, and NMEA 2000 and NMEA 0183-HS connectivity, GNSS Antenna, USB Type-C port for data output, IPX7 water proof protection.

