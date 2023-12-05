ICO forecasts small global coffee surplus in 2023/24

LONDON, Dec 5 (Reuters) - The global coffee market should shift into surplus in the 2023/24 season, driven by rising production, the International Coffee Organization said in a biannual report on Tuesday.

The ICO projected there would be a small surplus of 1 million 60kg bags, compared with a deficit of 4.9 million bags in the previous season.

Coffee production was seen rising 5.8% to 178 million bags, with arabica up 8.7% at 102.2 million bags and robusta rising by 2.2% to 75.8 million bags.

Global coffee consumption in 2023/24 was forecast to rise by 2.2% to 177 million bags, based partly on the assumption that the global economy will continue to achieve more than 3% growth.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt Editing by David Goodman )

