ICO coffee price indicator rises to highest since Feb 2017

NEW YORK, June 4 (Reuters) - The coffee price composite indicator from the International Coffee Organization (ICO) rose 10.4% in May to 134.78 cents per pound, the highest level since February 2017, the ICO said in a monthly market report on Friday.

"A firm upward trend of coffee prices over the first eight months of coffee year 2020/21 seems to confirm a net recovery from the low price levels that began in coffee year 2017/18," said the organization.

It said the prospect for lower production in top grower Brazil and brighter prospects for demand as countries remove pandemic-related limitations to people's movements are the main factors behind the upward price trend.

The ICO cut its estimate for a surplus in the world's 2020/21 coffee supply balance from 3.28 million bags in April to 2.01 million bags in May, as it increased its view for consumption and slightly reduced the expectation for production.

Global demand is now seen at 167.58 million bags versus 166.34 million bags in April.

Among ICO's basket of coffee types used for the overall composite, Brazilian Naturals saw the highest price increase in May, 13.4%. Other Milds jumped 10.6% while Colombian Milds rose 9.5%. The Robusta indicator rose 7%.

The ICO noted, however, that certified stocks - a potentially bearish factor for prices - continued to grow in May in New York and London. They have been going up every month since September 2020. Certified stocks of arabica rose to 2.21 million bags, while robusta increased to 2.67 million bags.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

((marcelo.teixeira@tr.com; +1 332 220 8062; Reuters Messaging: marcelo.teixeira.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net - https://twitter.com/tx_marcelo))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.