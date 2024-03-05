ICMA study sees more cbank intervention in bonds, regulation needs review

March 5 (Reuters) - Central banks will have to intervene more frequently in bond markets and policymakers should review regulations applying to dealers given increased volatility, trade body ICMA said in the findings of a study on Europe's biggest government bond markets.

While liquidity is good in European markets, it has become more sensitive to volatility, International Capital Markets Association said in its study published on Tuesday, adding that markets are becoming volatile faster than in the past.

At stress points triggered by events, these bond markets can become extremely challenging and highly illiquid, largely due to bank balance sheets becoming smaller over the last decade, while the size of the debt markets has increased, ICMA said.

In such episodes with some dealers -- banks that manage the trading of governments' debt -- stepping aside, liquidity also becomes more concentrated to the bigger banks, who also prioritise their more valuable clients, the report said.

Study participants believe central banks will have to intervene in bond markets more frequently and, ICMA said, reiterating preliminary findings it published in January.

Policymakers and regulators should also review prudential regulation that applies to primary dealers with "a view to recalibrating in order to allow dealers to fulfil their function," the study added.

(Reporting by Yoruk Bahceli; editing by Dhara Ranasinghe)

