ICLR Q4 Earnings and Revenues Beat, Stock Rises at After-Market

ICON plc ICLR delivered fourth-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings per share of $3.43, down 0.9% from the year-ago period’s reported figure. However, the metric surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate marginally by 0.3%.

The company reported GAAP EPS of $3.16, up 21.5% from the year-earlier level.

Full-year 2024 EPS of $14.00 increased 9.5% from the prior-year level. The figure surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.1%.

Following the earnings announcement, ICLR stock rose 2.4% in the after-market trading yesterday.

ICLR’s Revenues

Total revenues decreased 1.4% year over year to $2.04 billion. The figure was down 1.6% on a constant currency (CER) basis. The metric surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.3%.

Gross business wins in the quarter amounted to $3.06 billion and cancellations totaled $651 million. This resulted in net business wins of $2.41 billion and a book-to-bill of 1.18.

The company reported full-year 2024 revenues of $8.28 billion, which increased 2% from the prior-year level. The figure was in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

ICLR’s Q4 Margins

The gross profit decreased 3.4% year over year to $599.4 billion. The gross margin contracted 67 basis points (bps) to 29.4%.

Selling, general and administrative expenses declined 22.6% to $151.4 million.

The adjusted operating income was $447.9 million, reflecting an increase of 5.4% year over year. The adjusted operating margin expanded 138 bps to 21.9%.

Cash Position

ICON exited 2024 with cash and cash equivalents of $538.8 million compared with $378.1 million at the end of 2023. It had a net debt balance of $2.9 billion at the end of the reported quarter.

Cumulative cash flow provided by operating activities was $1.29 billion compared with $1.16 billion in the prior-year period.

2025 Guidance

The company has reaffirmed its 2025 financial guidance.

It expects revenues to be in the range of $ $8.05-$8.65 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the metric is pegged at $8.33 billion.

Adjusted earnings per share are anticipated to be in the range of $13.00-$15.00. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the metric is pinned at $14.08.

Our Take

ICON exited the fourth quarter with better-than-expected results, wherein both earnings and revenues beat estimates. During the reported quarter, the company experienced a sequential increase in gross business wins, indicating a positive but volatile demand environment in both the large pharma and biotech divisions. Per management, even though two of its largest customers are undergoing development model transitions, its fourth-quarter performance was in line with company’s expectations.

However, the contraction of gross margins is discouraging.

ICLR’s Zacks Rank and Key Picks

ICON currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader medical space are Quest Diagnostics DGX, ResMed RMD and Cardinal Health CAH.

Quest Diagnostics reported fourth-quarter 2024 adjusted EPS of $2.23, which topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.8%. Revenues of $2.62 billion beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.9%.

DGX carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

DGX has an earnings yield of 5.9% compared with the industry’s 4.1%. It beat on earnings in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 3.8%.

ResMed, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present, posted second-quarter fiscal 2025 adjusted EPS of $2.43, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.6%. Revenues of $1.28 billion beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.6%.

RMD has an estimated fiscal 2025 earnings growth rate of 21.9% compared with the industry’s 13.2%. Its earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 6.9%.

Cardinal Health, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present, posted second-quarter fiscal 2025 adjusted EPS of $1.93, which topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 10.3%. Revenues of $55.26 billion outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.7%.

CAH has an estimated five-year earnings growth rate of 10.7% compared with the industry’s 9.3%. Its earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 9.6%.

