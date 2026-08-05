ICLR Jumps 33.2% in Three Months as Recovery Expectations Strengthen

ICON Public Limited Company ICLR shares have gained 33.2% in the past three months, reflecting renewed confidence in a recovery despite lingering earnings and internal-control risks.

Improving proposal activity and bookings support that optimism. Still, the rally raises a harder question: Can stronger demand convert into sustained earnings growth, or has the market already priced in much of the rebound?

ICLR’s Rally Meets Improving Demand Signals

Request-for-proposal flow rose 22% sequentially in the second quarter of 2026 and 16% on a trailing 12-month basis. Large-pharma demand remained healthy, while biotech activity improved during the quarter.

Phase III programs accounted for about 50% of total opportunity volume, suggesting more customer assets are moving into later development stages. The broader clinical-research market also includes IQVIA Holdings Inc. IQV, which combines clinical research services with analytics and technology, and Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. CRL, which supports drug discovery and early-stage development.

ICON’s Bookings Add Substance to the Recovery

Gross bookings reached $3.68 billion, up 24.1% year over year. Net business wins totaled $3.12 billion, producing a book-to-bill ratio of 1.51X, while direct-fee book-to-bill was 1.2X.

Backlog increased 3% sequentially to $23.4 billion. That expansion improves revenue visibility, but backlog does not guarantee immediate conversion because study timing, customer decisions and trial execution can affect when awards become revenues.

Per the Zacks Consensus Estimates, ICLR’s 2026 revenues are pegged at $8.09 billion, indicating 1% decline year over year.



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ICLR’s Earnings Picture Remains Uneven

Second-quarter revenues increased sequentially, as did adjusted EBITDA and adjusted earnings per share. The year-over-year comparison was weaker. Adjusted EBITDA declined 21.7% to $327.2 million, while adjusted earnings fell to $2.56 per share from $3.52.

Higher pass-through revenues supported reported sales but diluted gross and EBITDA margins. Management’s annual guidance also assumes an organic direct-fee revenue decline of about 2% at the midpoint. Second-quarter selling, general and administrative expenses benefited from items that are not expected to recur, making the pace of underlying earnings improvement harder to judge.

Per the Zacks Consensus Estimates, ICLR’s 2026 earnings are pegged at $10.61 per share, indicating 15.3% decline year over year.



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ICON’s Valuation Tests the Rally’s Staying Power

ICLR trades at roughly 15.4X forward 12-month earnings. That is below the Zacks sub-industry multiple of 16.2X and the stock’s five-year median of 17.9X.



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The relative discount could leave room for further gains if demand converts into profitable growth. It may also fairly reflect execution risk, weaker direct-fee trends and the ongoing remediation of material weaknesses in internal controls over financial reporting.

ICLR’s Risk-Reward Signals Remain Balanced

The recent advance has support from improving demand, diversified awards and a larger backlog. Earnings growth, margin recovery and control remediation have not yet provided the same level of confirmation.

ICLR currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). It also has a Value Score of B, Growth Score of C and Momentum Score of A. The favorable Value and Momentum readings support the stock’s relative valuation and recent price strength, while the Growth score reflects a less convincing earnings trajectory. Together, the signals point to a balanced setup rather than a clear-cut continuation of the rally.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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ICON PLC (ICLR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.