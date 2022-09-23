ICLN Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of the ICLN ETF (Symbol: ICLN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $20.28, changing hands as low as $19.88 per share. ICLN shares are currently trading off about 2.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ICLN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ICLN's low point in its 52 week range is $16.345 per share, with $25.80 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $19.96.

