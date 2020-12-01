ICLN, LABD: Big ETF Inflows

Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, which added 11,000,000 units, or a 9.3% increase week over week. Among the largest underlying components of ICLN, in morning trading today Plug Power is off about 8%, and Enphase Energy is lower by about 2.9%.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3X Shares, which added 800,000 units, for a 37.8% increase in outstanding units.

