ICLN Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of the iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (Symbol: ICLN) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $21.87, changing hands as high as $22.15 per share. iShares Global Clean Energy shares are currently trading up about 1.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ICLN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ICLN's low point in its 52 week range is $17.20 per share, with $25.80 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $22.09.

