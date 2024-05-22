News & Insights

iClick Interactive Receives NASDAQ Compliance Notice

May 22, 2024 — 07:58 am EDT

ICLICK INTERACTIVE ASIA GROUP (ICLK) has released an update.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, a prominent enterprise and marketing cloud platform in China, has been notified by NASDAQ of non-compliance due to a delay in filing its annual report. The company has a 60-day period to submit a compliance plan or risk losing its NASDAQ listing, although its securities continue to be listed and traded as usual. iClick is actively working to complete and file the overdue annual report promptly.

