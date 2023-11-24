IClick Interactive Asia Enters Merger Agreement For Going-Private Deal - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (ICLK) has entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger with TSH Investment Holding Limited, an exempted company with limited liability incorporated under the laws of the Cayman Islands, and TSH Merger Sub Limited, a subsidiary of TSH Investment Holding. TSH Merger Sub will merge with and into iClick Interactive Asia, with iClick continuing as the surviving company and becoming a wholly-owned subsidiary of TSH Investment Holding.

Immediately following the consummation of the merger, TSH Investment Holding will be beneficially owned by: Igomax Inc., which is wholly owned by Jian Tang, chairman of the board of directors of iClick; Bubinga Holdings Limited, which is wholly owned by Wing Hong Sammy Hsieh, a director and co-founder of iClick; Rise Chain Investment Limited, which is wholly owned by Jianjun Huang; and certain shareholders of iClick, who, along with the consortium members, have agreed to cancel their shares for no cash consideration in exchange for newly issued shares of TSH Investment Holding.

At the effective time of the merger: each class A ordinary share and each class B ordinary share will be cancelled and cease to exist in exchange for the right to receive $0.816 in cash per share without interest; and each ADS will be cancelled and cease to exist in exchange for the right to receive $4.08 in cash per ADS without interest.

