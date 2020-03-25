iClick (ICLK) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited ICLK shares have decreased 3.2% over the past year compared with the 35.8% decline of the industry it belongs to.

The company is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2019 results on Mar 31, before the bell.

Q4 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for iClick’s revenues in the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at $57.1 million, indicating growth of 44.5% from the year-ago quarter’s actual figure. Revenues are expected to have benefited from strength in both marketing solutions and enterprise solutions businesses. Notably, the consensus estimate falls within the company’s expected range of $55.5 million to $59.0 million that indicates year-over-year growth of 40% to 49%.

In the thirdquarter of 2019, iClick’s revenues of $51.6 million increased 21% year over year.

The consensus mark for the bottom line indicates break even earnings per ADS against loss of two cents reported in the year-ago quarter. The bottom line is expected to have benefited from strong contribution from the high margin enterprise solutions.

In the thirdquarter of 2019, iClick’snet loss per ADS came in at 2 cents, flat year over year.

Zacks Rank and Other Stocks to Consider

Currently, iClick carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Some other top-ranked stocks in the broader Zacks Business Services sector are Sykes Enterprises SYKE, Omnicom OMC and Genpact G, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2.You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Long-term expected EPS (three to five years) growth rate for Sykes, Omnicom and Genpact is 10%, 5.6% and 14%, respectively.

