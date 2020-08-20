iClick (ICLK) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited ICLK is scheduled to report second-quarter 2020 results on Aug 24, before the bell.

The company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the last four quarters while missing the same in one. The average trailing four-quarter earnings surprise is 31.1%.

Q2 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for iClick’s revenues in the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at $56.3 million, indicating growth of 14% from the year-ago quarter’s actual figure. Revenues are expected to have benefited from strength in both marketing-solutions and enterprise-solutions businesses. Notably, the consensus estimate falls within the company’s expected range of $56million to $60 million.

In the first quarter of 2020, iClick’s revenues of $49 million increased 25% year over year.

The consensus mark for the bottom line indicates break-even earnings per ADS against loss of two cents reported in the year-ago quarter. The bottom line is expected to have benefited from strong contributions from the high-margin enterprise solutions.

In the first quarter of 2020, iClick’s net income per ADS came in at a penny against net loss of 2 cents in the year-ago quarter.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Ltd. Price and EPS Surprise

iClick Interactive Asia Group Ltd. price-eps-surprise | iClick Interactive Asia Group Ltd. Quote

What Our Model Says

Our proven Zacks model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for iClick this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

iClick has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

Performance of Other Business-Services Companies

Equifax EFX reported better-than-expected second-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings of $1.60 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 22.1% and improved 14.3% on a year-over-year basis.

IQVIA Holdings IQV reported second-quarter 2020 adjusted-earnings per share of $1.18, which beat the consensus mark by 12.4% but decreased 22.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Robert Half RHI reported second-quarter 2020 earnings of 41 cents per share that beat the consensus mark by 17% but were down 58% year over year.

