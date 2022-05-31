ICL vs. NVZMY: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

Investors with an interest in Chemical - Specialty stocks have likely encountered both ICL Group (ICL) and Novozymes AS (NVZMY). But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look.

The best way to find great value stocks is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The proven Zacks Rank puts an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, while our Style Scores work to identify stocks with specific traits.

Currently, ICL Group has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while Novozymes AS has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold). This system places an emphasis on companies that have seen positive earnings estimate revisions, so investors should feel comfortable knowing that ICL is likely seeing its earnings outlook improve to a greater extent. But this is only part of the picture for value investors.

Value investors also try to analyze a wide range of traditional figures and metrics to help determine whether a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

The Value category of the Style Scores system identifies undervalued companies by looking at a number of key metrics. These include the long-favored P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that help us determine a company's fair value.

ICL currently has a forward P/E ratio of 7.08, while NVZMY has a forward P/E of 37.21. We also note that ICL has a PEG ratio of 1. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. NVZMY currently has a PEG ratio of 8.20.

Another notable valuation metric for ICL is its P/B ratio of 3.08. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, NVZMY has a P/B of 7.32.

These are just a few of the metrics contributing to ICL's Value grade of B and NVZMY's Value grade of D.

ICL sticks out from NVZMY in both our Zacks Rank and Style Scores models, so value investors will likely feel that ICL is the better option right now.

