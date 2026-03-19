ICL Strengthens Specialty Fertilizers With New India Facility

ICL Group Ltd. ICL has opened a new specialty fertilizer manufacturing facility in India to strengthen its regional supply chain and accelerate growth in high-value crop nutrition solutions. The facility is designed to produce advanced water-soluble fertilizers with precise nutrient delivery, helping improve nutrient uptake and boost yields across high-value crops.

The new facility will span approximately seven acres (28,000 square meters) and is strategically located to serve India’s large agricultural base. It will enable a faster response to local demand while reducing dependence on imported specialty inputs.

The plant also supports closer collaboration with farmers and distributors, which allows ICL to tailor products to local soil conditions and crop needs. This investment is part of the company’s broader strategy to expand its specialty fertilizers market. This reflects ICL’s focus on sustainable agriculture as these products improve nutrient efficiency and help reduce waste and environmental impact.

This expansion strengthens ICL’s manufacturing footprint in India, enhances supply security and builds a more resilient value chain. It positions the company to capture long-term growth opportunities in one of the world’s fastest-growing agricultural markets.

Shares of ICL have lost 11.7% over the past year compared to the indusry’s growth of 33.9%.

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ICL’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

ICL carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Some better-ranked stocks in the Basic Materials space are Nexa Resources S.A. NEXA, OR Royalties, Inc. OR and Element Solutions Inc. ESI. NEXA and OR sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) each at present, while ESI carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NEXA’s fiscal 2026 earnings is pegged at $1.7 per share, indicating a 100% year-over-year increase. NEXA’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in one, delivering an average surprise of 76%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for OR’s current fiscal-year earnings is pegged at $1.38 per share, suggesting a 57% year-over-year increase. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, with the average earnings surprise being 5%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ESI’s current fiscal-year earnings is pegged at $1.76 per share, indicating an 18.12% year-over-year increase. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 3.43%.

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Element Solutions Inc. (ESI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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