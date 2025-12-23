ICL Strengthens Food Ingredients Platform With Bartek Acquisition

ICL Group Ltd (ICL) has unveiled a strategic initiative to further expand its footprint in the global food ingredients space by entering into a definitive agreement to acquire Bartek Ingredients, a Canada-based producer specializing in food-grade acidulants, including malic and fumaric acid, widely used in food, beverage, confectionery and bakery applications.

The transaction is structured in two stages, with an initial cash investment of about $90 million to acquire approximately 50% ownership, with closing targeted for the first quarter of 2026, underscoring ICL’s focus on scaling its specialty food solutions and value-added ingredient portfolio.

Bartek, which generates around $65 million in annual revenues and supplies customers in more than 40 countries, is also in the process of constructing a new manufacturing facility expected to come online in 2026, enhancing future capacity and growth potential. Once completed, the new facility is expected to materially enhance capacity and output, enabling greater exposure to the global functional food ingredients market, which is projected to surpass $45 billion in sales by 2030.

The second phase of the deal, which would see ICL acquire the remaining stake, is subject to achieving predefined operational and integration milestones, as well as standard regulatory approvals. Management views the acquisition as a strong strategic fit with ICL’s existing food solutions platform, supporting broader market reach and reinforcing long-term growth prospects in the global food ingredients market.

Shares of ICL are down 23.5% in the past six months compared with the industry’s 11.9% decline.

ICL Zacks Rank

ICL carries a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

